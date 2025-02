Ronaldo and Messi went viral recently, due to the incredible scoring of their sons, Cristiano Jr and Thiago.



One problem — 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗸𝗲.@AdamCrafton_ with the odd tale — featuring a gambling company, a porn star, and complex legalities