IMPACT PLAYER ALERT: ALPHA DIALLO TAKES OVER 🚀



Diallo showed up and showed out with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a 25 PIR — the X factor @ASMonaco_Basket needed to punch their ticket to the Final. Clutch buckets secured. Game-changing presence on full display. 🔫💣 pic.twitter.com/8HsgARCfQx