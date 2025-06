❤️🇪🇸 Luis Enrique: "For me, without a doubt, Lionel Messi is the best football player in history. Messi’s prime has lasted 10-15 years, he’s the benchmark for the best player in history. His longevity over so many years, competing at the highest level every three days.



"I’ve… pic.twitter.com/LDHGIlNOc3