Mateo Retegui is just the second Atalanta player to win the Capocannoniere after Filippo Inzaghi in 1996/97.



He also set a new record for the most goals ever scored for the club in a single Serie A campaign:



◎ 36 games

◉ 25 goals



An incredible debut campaign in Bergamo. 👏 pic.twitter.com/mR7A5K7eJK