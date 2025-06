🚨🔴⚫️ EXCL: Bayer Leverkusen add Loïc Badé to their shortlist for new centre back in addition to Jarell Quansah.



Badé, appreciated internally — and one more name after contacts for Quansah in separate deal from Florian Wirtz.



Leverkusen will sign new CB to replace Tah. pic.twitter.com/JcAZvrPTQ4