🚨🇮🇹 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Gian Piero Gasperini has left Atalanta. 👋



When Gasperini first took over Atalanta, the main aim was to avoid relegation from Serie A…



He won them their FIRST ever European trophy and made them a competitive side in Serie A! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jjzBQBUhoQ