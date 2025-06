Real Oviedo back in LaLiga for first time since 2001.



What a journey for Santi Cazorla. Oviedo his boyhood club. Left in 2003.



Santi donated his own money to stop them folding in 2012.



2 years ago, he returned to Oviedo.



Today, 40yo helped them return to Spain's top flight.