🚨BREAKING: Scott Carson is set to LEAVE Man City after six years at the club, his contract will not be renewed.



Scott Carson’s stats at Man City:



🏆 4x Premier League

🏆 1x Champions League

🏆 1x FA Cup

🏆 2x League Cup

🏆 1x Community Shield

🏆 1x Super Cup

🏆 1x Club… pic.twitter.com/y82RHY2A63