That’s now 2 of the best young 🇬🇷 talents at @OfficialBHAFC:



🆕 🇬🇷 Charalampos Kostoulas (18)

💰 €40M

🔥 7 goals in 20 Olympiakos starts

🤩 Just turned 18 in late May



🇬🇷 Stefanos Tzimas (19)

💰 €29.5M

🔥 12 goals, 3 assists in 19 2.Bundesliga starts



The competition for… pic.twitter.com/Iqwdx6zTn1