🚨🇮🇹 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Sampdoria have been RELEGATED to the 3rd tier of Italian football. 🔻



It's the first time their history they've ever dropped this low…



In 1991, they won the Serie A title. They even had great moments playing in Europe. Now they'll be in Serie C. pic.twitter.com/7IOiVQ7RcC