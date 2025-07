🇪🇺🎯 | MOST ACCURATE PASSES PER GAME IN THE #U21EURO



1️⃣ DIOGO NASCIMENTO (22) 🇵🇹

2️⃣ Defender

3️⃣ Defender

4️⃣ Defender

5️⃣ Defender

6️⃣ Defender

7️⃣ Defender

8️⃣ Defender

9️⃣ Defender

🔟 Defender

1️⃣1️⃣ Defender

1️⃣2️⃣ Defender

1️⃣3️⃣ Defender

1️⃣4️⃣ Defender

1️⃣5️⃣ Defender pic.twitter.com/lS8L75KZJo