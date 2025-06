⚪️⚫️🇬🇷 Jonjoe Kenny says yes to PAOK, deal done and here we go. 🤝



Agreement between club and player in the last hours. Medical check and signing in the next few days.



Jonjoe Kenny will play in Europe next season after rejecting Köln, Werder Bremen, Sheffield United. pic.twitter.com/YROgPCwSNP