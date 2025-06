🚨🐶🇲🇦 EXCL – LOSC has chosen Hamza Igamane as Jo David’s replacement!



✍🏼 A decisive meeting was held this Wednesday, during which Igamane agreed to personal terms.



💰 LOSC is in talks with Rangers FC to reach a deal. #mercato #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/BvSBytHQRM