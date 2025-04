[📊 UCL 2025/26 – as things stand]



UCL league stage if all domestic leagues and European competitions ended today (22 Apr).



Changes since last week:



➕

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

🇮🇹 Bologna



➖

🇧🇪 Genk

🇮🇹 Juventus



📈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd climb to Pot 1

📉 🇩🇪 Leverkusen drop to Pot 2



Assumptions:

🔹… pic.twitter.com/NtrNvANqBI