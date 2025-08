🇹🇷 After a successful summer preseason with Olympiakos, Yusuf Yazici could leave as he attracts the market.

🇫🇷 Offered to several Ligue 1 clubs, the Turk remains popular in France despite his serious injury. A case to follow between now & the end of the window.

⏳ Wait&See.… pic.twitter.com/rXJ6KD0fq7