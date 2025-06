🚨🇫🇷 After a season with Athens Kallithea, Mathieu Valbuena (40) is expected to return to Olympiacos, reports @lequipe. 🔙



The French winger has 848 appearances, 116 goals and 185 assists for club and country. The journey is set to continue. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/z7dEEKPKVk