🇪🇸🧠 José Luis Mendilibar has now won 4 trophies in 3 years…



🏆2022/23: UEFA Europa League

🏆2023/24: UEFA Conference League

🏆2024/25: Greek League

🏆2024/25: Greek Cup



Great work for Sevilla & Olympiacos respectively. pic.twitter.com/BQDscRteLI