𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟: Giannis Alafouzos, #paofc's president told me for @SpaceViola_Com: "We are not willing to sell Ioannidis for anything less than €30 million. It's true that Fiorentina showed interest in June, but they were unable to meet our valuation."



Story from 20/6, confirmed. https://t.co/38TjqGBB3T pic.twitter.com/vDKbl5Fr1B