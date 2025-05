"The manager and physio say that I need to relax and rest, but I say no. When I die I will have a lot of time to lay down and rest."



Despite record-breaking minutes played each season, Bruno Fernandes is still raring to go 🔥



🎙 @Becky_Ives_ | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1deLA4S1Pn