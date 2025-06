𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞-𝗧𝗢-𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞



Angola defended their COSAFA Cup title after beating Bafana Bafana B 3-0.



In last year's final, they hammered Namibia 5-0 and have now won it 5 times.#COSAFACup2025 pic.twitter.com/5CQWjEP2Xa