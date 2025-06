Brighton have signed 18 year old Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos for a Greek record fee of €35m plus €2m add-ons as per @FabrizioRomano

His agent is Giorgos Panou, the agent that first discovered NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo 🤯

