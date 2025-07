⚫ What's happening w/ Ekitike? 🤯

⚪ Deal not yet close, but pushing hard 🤞

⚫ Multiple deals being juggled across positions 🤹

⚪ Real Betis loan interest in Vlachodimos 🧤



📝 New weekly @TheAthleticFC transfer DealSheet, w/ #NUFC/Hugo Ekitike section: https://t.co/yjC1CJhhRp