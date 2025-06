🚨 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍;



Arsenal are interested in 17-yr-old prodigy Konstantinos Karetsas. 🇬🇷 🌟



But with a price tag of €30-40m, and urgent needs in the 1st team, it's complicated.



[@gunnerblog]



pic.twitter.com/291xAAeRl5