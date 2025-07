🚨 Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for total 𝟗 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 because of his actions towards the officials, LFP have confirmed.



Until September 15th, he won't be able to enter the locker-room before and after matches; and not be able to be on the touchline until November 30th.