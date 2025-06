« England legends » were winning 3-0 at the Soccer Aid charity match last night.



With the game being played at Old Trafford, Tevez got booed when he was subbed in.



He scored the 1st goal, 2 amazing solo goals & a free-kick to make it 4-3 😭🔥



Apache❤️



