🚨🚨🎙️| Sporting president Frederico Varandas on Gyokeres:



"Gyokeres scored 63 goals and 10 assists. Fantastic performance. Certainly one of the best players to have ever stepped onto Portuguese turf. And Sporting will not demand the clause." 👀



"Now blackmail and insults,… pic.twitter.com/fzFIu5LZup