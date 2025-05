🇪🇸 Gabri Veiga (21) was the @RCCelta hero vs. Barcelona:



☑️ 71 minutes

⚽️ 2 goals

🚀 4 shots

💪 5 ball recoveries

🤩 2-1 win



A brace (vs. the champs!) to save Celta from relegation.



A brace that screams “Keep me at the Balaídos”.



A parting gift to his hometown club! pic.twitter.com/kfpjMc9Cn3