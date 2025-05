Lamine Yamal's game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:



65 touches

7 shots

7x possession won

6 duels won

6 touches in opp. box

5 shots on target

4 successful take-ons

3 chances created

2 fouls won

1 goal



He has either scored or assisted in all four Clasico's this season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/8lofHRS6LY