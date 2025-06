Serbian footballer Nemanja Matić 🇷🇸 has been suspended after refusing to wear the LGBT 🏳️‍🌈 badge as part of a mandatory "Pride" campaign. Punishment: 4-match ban.



You’re not allowed to disagree. That’s not freedom, that’s ideological dictatorship 🇪🇺



Support for @NemanjaMatic pic.twitter.com/GRGMC57tmP