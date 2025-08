Gabriel vs. Richarlison is gonna be 🔥 🔥 #Spurs's Richarlison tagged Gabriel on his POTM post after Tottenham beat Arsenal 1-0 in Hong Kong 🇭🇰 ..😁

Gabriel responded with his 3 @premierleague POTM against Spurs.😂



The two Brazilians are set to light up the #NLD once again pic.twitter.com/vTbib0TOCf