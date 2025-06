🚨 Manchester United formal bid worth over €50m for Leny Yoro has been accepted by Lille today.



Lille, insisting with Yoro to accept Man Utd as it’s best proposal on their table.



↪️⚪️ Leny Yoro has always given priority to Real Madrid, waiting for them.



Decision up to Yoro. pic.twitter.com/8GnSUSLoEh