🔥 2025/26 Champions League – QR3 (League Path) is currently looking extremely strong!



📈 Projected to be Seeded:



🇵🇹 Benfica

🇧🇪 Club Brugge

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

🇳🇱 Feyenoord



📉 Projected to be Unseeded:



🇹🇷 Fenerbahçe

🇫🇷 AS Monaco

🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzeň

🇬🇷 Panathinaikos



🚨 Only TWO… pic.twitter.com/hkLuV323ab