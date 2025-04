Olympiacos 🇬🇷 are now ✅ confirmed to be the best ranked champion in UCL qualifiers next summer.



They will be officially promoted to UCL league stage as soon as these two events happen:



1️⃣ Inter 🇮🇹 are confirmed Top 4 in Serie A



2️⃣ Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 are confirmed Top 4 in EPL