The youngest players to score in a UEFA Champions League final:



◎ Patrick Kluivert (18Y 327D)

◉ Senny Mayulu (19Y 14D)

◎ Carlos Alberto (19Y 167D)

◉ Désiré Doué (19Y 362D)



PSG are the first side to have two teenagers score in the same #UCLfinal