If Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 wins the Conference League, they will have earned just €0.1m more than Slovan Bratislava 🇸🇰 in the Champions League with a 0-0-8 record.



No other Conference League team can earn more than Slovan 🇸🇰. pic.twitter.com/xGN6u5gCTR