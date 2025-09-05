Το Football Manager 2026 πλησιάζει όλο και πιο κοντά, αν και ακόμα δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή η ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας του.
Ήταν γνωστό πως με τη νέα έκδοση θα έρθουν μαζί και πολυάριθμες καινοτομίες. Αυτός, άλλωστε, ήταν και ο κύριος λόγος, που τελικά «ναυάγησε» η κυκλοφορία του FM25.
Πέρα από την αποκλειστική συνεργασία με την Premier League, το μεγαλύτερο στοιχείο που θα κάνει τη διαφορά, είναι η ολοκαίνουργια engine, που θα διαθέτει.
Μάλιστα, το Football Manager έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα μια πρώτη… ματιά, από τη νέα εμπειρία αγώνων και το αποτέλεσμα, πραγματικά, εντυπωσιάζει!
Όπως είναι λογικό, για να μπορεί να «τρέξει» αυτή η νέα και αναβαθμισμένη έκδοση, απαιτούνται και τα ανάλογα χαρακτηριστικά από τον υπολογιστή ή το laptop.
Ποια είναι, όμως, αυτά; Την απάντηση έρχεται να δώσει η ιστοσελίδα «fmscout.com».
Παρακάτω, μπορείτε να βρείτε αναλυτικά τα system requirements, για το Football Manager 2026:
Windows Requirements
MINIMUM
These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “Low”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.
Operating Systems (64-bit):
Windows 10 (with updates 22H2)
Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)
Processor:
Desktop:
Intel Core i3-530
AMD FX-4100
Laptop:
Intel Core i3-330M
AMD A6-5200
Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics Cards:
Desktop:
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960
AMD Radeon R9 380
Intel HD 530
Laptop:
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M
AMD Radeon R9 M375
Intel HD 530
512MiB VRAM
DirectX Version 11
Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space
RECOMMENDED
These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “High”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.
Operating Systems (64-bit):
Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)
Processor:
Desktop:
Intel Core i5-9600
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Laptop:
Intel Core i5-1035G7
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics Cards:
Desktop:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
Laptop:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile
AMD Radeon RX 6600M
1GiB VRAM
DirectX Version 11
Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space
MAC Requirements
MINIMUM
These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “Low”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.
Operating Systems (64-bit only):
11 Big Sur
12 Monterey
13 Ventura
14 Sonoma
15 Sequoia
Any of the above with updates.
Processor:
Apple M1 or Intel Core M
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics Cards:
Desktop:
Apple M1
NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M
Intel HD Graphics 5000
AMD FirePro D300
Laptop:
Apple M1
NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M
Intel HD Graphics 5000
Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space
RECOMMENDED
These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “High”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.
Operating Systems (64-bit only):
13 Ventura
14 Sonoma
15 Sequoia
Any of the above with updates.
Processor:
Apple M1
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics Cards:
Apple M1, 1GiB VRAM
Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space