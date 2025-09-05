Το Football Manager 2026 πλησιάζει όλο και πιο κοντά, αν και ακόμα δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή η ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας του.

Ήταν γνωστό πως με τη νέα έκδοση θα έρθουν μαζί και πολυάριθμες καινοτομίες. Αυτός, άλλωστε, ήταν και ο κύριος λόγος, που τελικά «ναυάγησε» η κυκλοφορία του FM25.

Πέρα από την αποκλειστική συνεργασία με την Premier League, το μεγαλύτερο στοιχείο που θα κάνει τη διαφορά, είναι η ολοκαίνουργια engine, που θα διαθέτει.

Μάλιστα, το Football Manager έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα μια πρώτη… ματιά, από τη νέα εμπειρία αγώνων και το αποτέλεσμα, πραγματικά, εντυπωσιάζει!

Όπως είναι λογικό, για να μπορεί να «τρέξει» αυτή η νέα και αναβαθμισμένη έκδοση, απαιτούνται και τα ανάλογα χαρακτηριστικά από τον υπολογιστή ή το laptop.

Ποια είναι, όμως, αυτά; Την απάντηση έρχεται να δώσει η ιστοσελίδα «fmscout.com».

Παρακάτω, μπορείτε να βρείτε αναλυτικά τα system requirements, για το Football Manager 2026:

Windows Requirements

MINIMUM

These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “Low”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.

Operating Systems (64-bit):

Windows 10 (with updates 22H2)

Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)

Processor:

Desktop:

Intel Core i3-530

AMD FX-4100

Laptop:

Intel Core i3-330M

AMD A6-5200

Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Cards:

Desktop:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380

Intel HD 530

Laptop:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M

AMD Radeon R9 M375

Intel HD 530

512MiB VRAM

DirectX Version 11

Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space

RECOMMENDED

These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “High”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.

Operating Systems (64-bit):

Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)

Processor:

Desktop:

Intel Core i5-9600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Laptop:

Intel Core i5-1035G7

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics Cards:

Desktop:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Laptop:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile

AMD Radeon RX 6600M

1GiB VRAM

DirectX Version 11

Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space

MAC Requirements

MINIMUM

These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “Low”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.

Operating Systems (64-bit only):

11 Big Sur

12 Monterey

13 Ventura

14 Sonoma

15 Sequoia

Any of the above with updates.

Processor:

Apple M1 or Intel Core M

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Cards:

Desktop:

Apple M1

NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

Intel HD Graphics 5000

AMD FirePro D300

Laptop:

Apple M1

NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

Intel HD Graphics 5000

Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space

RECOMMENDED

These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p with graphics settings at “High”. 64-bit processor and operation system are required.

Operating Systems (64-bit only):

13 Ventura

14 Sonoma

15 Sequoia

Any of the above with updates.

Processor:

Apple M1

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics Cards:

Apple M1, 1GiB VRAM

Hard Drive Space: 20 GB available space