Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to close series vs. Nuggets:



Game 7: 35 PTS, 63.2% FG

Game 6: 32 PTS, 68.8% FG

Game 5: 31 PTS, 52.2% FG



Thunder advance to Western Conference Finals for first time since 2016.pic.twitter.com/cEgcE5FM6k