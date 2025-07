The Denver Nuggets secured a backup big man for Nikola Jokic by acquiring Jonas Valanciunas from the Kings via a trade 💪



In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Joker led the team in:



🔸 Points per game — 26.2

🔸 Rebounds per game — 12.7

🔸 Assists per game — 8.0

🔸 Steals per game — 2.0…