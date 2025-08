New BS Podcast!

—Quick thoughts on Euro NBA + the mid-market Red Sox

—@CodyRhodes on being The Guy at WWE, leaving AEW, feuding with that jerk John Cena, Unreal vs Real, being Dusty’s kid + much more. A great one. Did it in person!



Video pod on Spotify: https://t.co/XibMFKKk1H pic.twitter.com/ZUXKmNeyln