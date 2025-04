Sarunas Jasikevicius of Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul has been named the 2024–25 Aleksander Gomelskiy Coach of the Year, becoming the first Lithuanian to receive the award 🇱🇹🏆



Despite numerous injuries, he led Fenerbahçe to a 23–11 record and second place in the regular season. 💪