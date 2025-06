🚨BREAKING NEWS💥



Crvena zvezda and Chima Moneke are close to agreeing on a two-year contract.



Zvezda's first €3M offer was refused, new offer is €4.8M for two years per sources. #kkcz #olybc #olympiacosbc #paobc #panathinaikosbc #kkpartizan #Fenerbahçe #olimpiamilano pic.twitter.com/cyeoaLY2cl