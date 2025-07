7TH PGT – AUSTRALIA | THE JERSEY 🇬🇷💚



The Panathinaikos BC AKTOR’s jersey has been elegantly reimagined and, infused with the essence of Greece, is set to make its way to Australia for the 7th Pavlos Giannakopoulos Tournament.



The limited-edition jersey, specially designed by… pic.twitter.com/c2sGN3JLLj