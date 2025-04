Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Nuno Borges 6-1 6-1



Stef is into his 5th Monte Carlo QF.



He’s won this event 3 of the last 4 years.



He’s also won 20 of his last 21 matches at this event.



✅24th Masters QF



Back at his favorite tournament & ready to fight for it.



🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/AcqIIA3Xi8