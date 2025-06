Jannik Sinner passes Novak Djokovic as the man with the 4th longest first stint as world #1 in the history of the ATP singles rankings.



1. Roger Federer – 237 weeks.



2. Jimmy Connors – 160 weeks.



3. Lleyton Hewitt – 75 weeks.



𝟒. 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 – 𝟓𝟒… pic.twitter.com/7Xvll25fRd