Sakkari d. Magda Linette 7-6(5) 6-3 in Madrid



Maria knocks out the 29th seed.



This is her first time winning back to back matches this season.



It’s never easy to come back from an injury, but she’s starting to show positive signs.



✅5th Madrid R3



🇬🇷🤍 pic.twitter.com/iErGj5ZyIE