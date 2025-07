🇰🇿 Dastan Satpaev (16) scores for Kairat Almaty in UCL qualifying! 💎



8 goals, 4 assists in 12 league starts this season for 16 year old.



And now he scores vs. Olimpija 🇸🇮 becoming the youngest Kazakh footballer to ever score in European play. 🤩



And it seems the youngest ever…