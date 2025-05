Antonio Conte is the first manager in Serie A history to win the Scudetto with three different sides.



⦿ Juventus (11/12, 12/13 & 13/14)

⦿ Inter (20/21)

⦿ Napoli (24/25)



Only Giovanni Trapattoni (7) and Max Allegri (6) have won the Serie A title more times than the Napoli