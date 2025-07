⚪️🔴 Stuttgart had reached an agreement with PAOK for Giannis Konstantelias, but the deal has taken a drastic turn. (Bild)



❌ The PAOK owner has vetoed the transfer due to fear of fan backlash.

✈️ Konstantelias has already said goodbye and was on his way to the airport. pic.twitter.com/zyvmqgrauH