🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Thessaloniki FC player Carles Pérez has been admitted to hospital after being bitten by a dog in the genital area.



He was seriously injured while trying to break up a fight between two dogs. His condition is 'serious'.



(Source: @footgrec) pic.twitter.com/rJFpw5ZWgW