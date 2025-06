🚨🇮🇪 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Drogheda United have been REMOVED from the Conference League. 👋❌



Trivela Group own both Drogheda United & Silkeborg. Due to multi-club ownership rules, Drogheda were taken out of the competition.



The Irish club appealed to CAS, but it was rejected. pic.twitter.com/XticevCG34